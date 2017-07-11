Salvatore Joseph Allocco, 83, of Calverton passed away July 8, 2017, in Middle Island.

He was born March 14, 1934, to Joseph Allocco and Florence Fisher in Brooklyn.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959. He worked for Little Flower in Wading River as a food service manager.

Mr. Allocco was predeceased by his loving wife, Rose Marie, and is survived by his dear friend, Diana Ruvolo, and his nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 17. Inurnment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Condolences may be left at manganofh.com.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments