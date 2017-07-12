PBMC breaks ground on $60 million Kanas heart center

The Peconic Bay Medical Center had its official groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday to mark the beginning of a two-year construction project of its $60 million Kanas Regional Heart Center.

This will double the current size of the emergency department and include a rooftop helipad, two cardiac cath suites, an electrophysiology suit, recovery rooms and an 18-bed intensive care unit.

“Today we break ground on the most advanced critical care facility in Suffolk County and build the Kanas Heart Center, the East End’s most sophisticated and comprehensive cardiac care unit,” Andrew Mitchell, President of PBMC, said.

The Kanas family originally donated $5 million from the John and Elaine Kanas Family Foundation last year to build the cardiac center, which hospital officials said was the largest donation PBMC has ever received. In February 2017, PBMC was designated a Level III Trauma Center by the New York State Department of Health. In March, PBMC received final approval from the New York State Health Commissioner. It is the only trauma and stroke center on the North Fork.

John Kanas reminisced at the groundbreaking how he first thought that a partnership with Northwell Health could do great things for the hospital and the East End of Long Island.

“Something great is happening here today; something great started here a long time ago,” Mr. Kanas said. “I can’t tell you how pleased I am to have been around to see the culmination of that conversation and that dream that started a long time ago.”

Dr. Stanley Katz will run the new cardiac center and he helped plan the new design of the cath labs.

“Our region continues to experience exceptional growth and the need for still more advanced medical services is paramount to the communities that we serve,” Mr. Mitchell said.

PBMC Foundation chairwoman Emily Roy Corey announced it had raised $2.25 million for this project so far.

“Through our powerful partnership with Northwell Health, we dedicate ourselves to creating a new era in healthcare,” Mr. Mitchell said.

Construction will take place over the next two years.

[email protected]

Comments

comments