Southampton Blotter: Sound Beach man threatened woman at County Center

A Sound Beach man was charged with first-degree criminal contempt last Saturday after allegedly threatening a woman at the County Center in Riverside, according to Southampton Town police.

John Rodriguez allegedly told the woman “Yeah, if I had the chance I’d kill you in a heartbeat,” causing her to fear for her safety and report the incident, police said. The statement was a direct violation of a court order against Mr. Rodriguez, who was later arrested at his home, according to police.

• A Flanders woman was caught using her employee’s credit card for her own personal use for almost two months, according to police.

Sheryl Madr, 33, of Flanders was charged with third-degree grand larceny after an investigation found she spent more than $3,000 using her now ex-employee’s credit card from April 22 to June 12, police said.

• Four individuals were charged with first-degree loitering last Monday on Riverleigh Avenue in Riverside, according to police.

Olimpio Colon, 46, of Riverhead; Willie Frazier, 34, of Ossining; Nicki Coppola, 44, of Riverside; and Stephen Giorlando, 29, of Hampton Bays were on Southampton Town property when they were spotted using narcotics, police said.

Mr. Giorlando was found to have a quantity of crack cocaine, along with a crack pipe and hypodermic needle, according to police. In addition, he was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

• Ramon Mendez, 22, of Brentwood was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle Saturday just after midnight in Flanders, according to police.

Mr. Mendez was traveling on Flanders Boulevard when he was stopped for a speeding violation, police said. Police discovered he had been driving with a suspended license, according to authorities.

• Juan Mendez, 32, of Riverhead was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle Sunday on County Road 51 in Northampton after he was stopped for an equipment violation and found to be driving with a suspended license, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

