Riverhead FD Ironmen host annual motorized drill competition

Fire departments from across Suffolk County visited Riverhead Saturday for the annual drill competition hosted by the Riverhead Fire Department’s Ironmen Drill Team.

The event features competition in various fire service-related skills events.

The West Sayville Flying Dutchman came in first place with 24 points this year earning them the Richie “Soup” Ligon Trophy, dedicated to Riverhead’s first black fireman, a respected veteran of the department who died earlier this year.

Photos by Elizabeth Wagner

