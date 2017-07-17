Linda E. McKnight of Riverhead died July 14, 2017, at the age of 68.

She was the beloved wife of Warren; loving mother of John (Veronica), Christopher (Laura) and Andrea (Eric) Rhude and the cherished grandmother of Taylor.

The family will receive visitors Monday July 17, 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill- Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

The family has requested donations be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048

Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.

Condolences may be left at tuthillfh.com.

This is a paid notice.

