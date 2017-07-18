Kate Elizabeth Crump Trent of Riverhead died July 12. She was 85.

The daughter of McKinley and Mary Rosa Crump, she was born April 7, 1932.

Ms. Trent was baptized at Center Union Baptist Church in Cumberland, Va. After moving to Long Island she joined Unity Baptist Church in Mattituck, where she served as an usher for 26 years. In the 1980s her family joined Living Water Church in Riverhead, where she continued to serve as an usher.

Ms. Trent worked at the Riverhead and Eastport duck processing plants for 26 years and as a home health aid for 20 years.

Family members said she liked to visit with people and pray for them at hospitals and nursing homes and that she loved people and giving big hugs.

She married Moses Trent Dec. 30, 1950.

Ms. Trent was predeceased by her son, Moses Jr. and two granddaughters. She is survived by her sons, William, Jerome and Dwayne; her brother, McKinley; more than 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, July 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Additional visiting hours will take place Wednesday, July 19, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Living Water Church, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will take place in Cumberland, Va.

