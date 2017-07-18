Herzog service set

Obituaries

A celebration of life for 86-year-old Vilma Herzog of Riverhead who died July 14 will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Living Water Church in Riverhead.

Arrangements were in the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home of Riverhead.

