Engagement: Derek Matuszewski and Kristie Schmitt

Phil and Debbie Schmitt of Riverhead are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Kristie to Derek Matuszewski, son of Jim and Sharon Matuszewski of Flanders.

Kristie, a graduate of Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., is director of marketing and communications for Farm Credit East, ACA. Derek, a graduate of Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa., is a geologist at HDR.

The couple graduated from Riverhead High School and currently live in Westchester County, N.Y. The wedding will take place this November in Riverhead.

