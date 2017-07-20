Albert J. Beck, 77, of Aquebogue died July 18 at his home.

The son of Caroline (Webber) and Albert Beck, he was born Sept. 9, 1939, in Glendale, N.Y.

From 1955 to 1959, he served in the U.S. Navy. He worked as an aviation navigator for Grumman in Calverton.

Mr. Beck is survived by his daughters, Carol Beck and Sandy Larson; his son, Kevin; brother, John and three grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, July 21, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale.

Condolences may be left at tuthillfh.com.

