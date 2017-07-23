East End Fringe Festival starts July 26 in Riverhead

The East End Fringe Festival, a collection of original plays, poetry, short theatrical performances and a New Orleans Jazz Brunch, will run Wednesday, July 26, through Sunday, Aug. 6. Events will take place at various Riverhead venues.

The festival opens at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Vail-Leavitt Music Hall with the play “Fifty Flat,” written by Brianna Singer and directed by Christina O’Toole. An opening reception will be hosted by Moustache Brewing Co.

Additional performances of “Fifty-Flat,” as well as performances of the plays “BREAK OUT!,” “Leaving Evelyn,” “Mr. Danby’s Son,” “Priapism” (for mature audiences) and “The Supreme Beings” will take place at Vail-Leavitt at various times July 28 and 29 and Aug. 2-6. The cost is $25 for one show; $35 for two shows and $45 for three shows.

“TheaterExpress,” a series of short sets of short plays, will take place Thursday, July 27, at various times during the “Alive on 25” festival on the Arts Stage at East End Arts. The performances will be free.

A New Orleans Jazz Brunch will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Dark Horse Restaurant. The event features live music by The Sunnyland Jazz Band and an encore “TheaterExpress” performance. The cost is $45.

“Project Poetry,” an evening of poetry readings, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Vail-Leavitt. The cost is $10.

For a complete listing of the times/descriptions of the performances, brunch menu and tickets for all of the events, visit eastendfringefest.com. “Meet the Playwright” information is available on the festival’s Facebook page, facebook.com/EastEndFringeFestival.

Photo: Vail-Leavitt Music Hall in Riverhead is among the East End Fringe Festival venues. (file photo)

