Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race coming Aug. 6

It’s time to collect that cardboard and duct tape for the ninth annual Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race, set for Sunday, Aug. 6, along the Peconic Riverfront.

Registration and inspection begin at 9 a.m., with a Hula Hoop contest at 11:30 and heats starting at noon. There is no registration fee.

Boat builders must use cardboard, duct tape, water-based glue and latex paint (props and decorations are permitted). No other materials may be used. Boaters may use one single-sided paddle per occupant; kayak paddles are not allowed. Each boat must have a name. All participants must wear an approved life jacket at all times.

Race events are Youth Regatta, Riverhead Yacht Club Regatta for single occupants, Peconic River Special barge race (barges must be at least 32 square feet) and Grand National Regatta: Anything Goes. A variety of trophies will be awarded.

The event is sponsored by the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, the Riverhead Business Improvement District and Riverhead Town.

Boaters may register online or on race day. For rules and other details, visit riverheadchamber.com or call 631-727-3200, ext. 223.

Photo: A kid-powered boat with a ‘Super Mario’ theme competes in the 2015 youth race. (Credit: Vera Chinese)

