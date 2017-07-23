Riverhead Blotter: Toys R Us employee caught stealing

Riverhead Town police arrested a Toys R Us employee for stealing last Tuesday, according to a police report.

David Macwan, 43, of Mastic was caught removing $209 worth of Xbox One video games from the Route 58 store around 7:15 p.m., officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny.

• Darren Kennedy was arrested for misdemeanor petit larceny at Walmart on Route 58 in Riverhead around 4:20 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

• Police arrested Terry Bodden for misdemeanor petit larceny stemming from an incident at Famous Footwear on Route 58 in Riverhead around 12:45 p.m. Monday, officials said.

• Peter Lendenfeld was arrested for misdemeanor petit larceny at Walmart on Route 58 in Riverhead around 5:20 p.m. last Thursday, officials said.

• Two people were arrested following a crash in Riverhead Friday.

Shanteel Smith and Geneva Trotman were involved in an incident where a car hit a pedestrian near T.J. Maxx on Route 58 around 8:05 p.m., officials said.

They were both charged with misdemeanor second-degree menacing.

• Police received a 911 call around 4:55 p.m. last Tuesday from someone reporting that cows were wandering in the roadway on Sound Avenue near Ty Llwyd Farm. The animals were returned upon police arrival, officials said.

• Someone attempted to remove two computers, valued at $3,700, from P.C. Richard & Son on Route 58 in Riverhead and fled in a vehicle around 2:40 p.m. last Tuesday, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

