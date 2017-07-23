One Minute on the North Fork: Pindar Vineyards

The sunflowers at Pindar Vineyards are now in bloom. The U-pick field is open and the flowers are $1 per stem.
Stop into the tasting room located 37645 Main Road in Peconic for more details.
Meanwhile, spend a minute there with us.
Enjoy!
