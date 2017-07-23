Videos

One Minute on the North Fork: Pindar Vineyards

07/23/2017 9:23 AM |
The sunflowers at Pindar Vineyards are now in bloom. The U-pick field is open and the flowers are $1 per stem.

Stop into the tasting room located 37645 Main Road in Peconic for more details.

Meanwhile, spend a minute there with us.

Enjoy!

