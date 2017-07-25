State to offer disaster training at Riverhead Town Hall Aug. 14

The state will bring free disaster preparedness training to Riverhead Town Hall on Aug. 14 to teach locals how to handle emergencies.

The event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and is set to be attended by state and local officials including a representative from Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office and Riverhead Town Supervisor Sean Walter.

The goal is to teach residents to be equipped with the tools and resources to respond to and recover from any type of disaster, natural or man-made, according to a press release from Riverhead Town.

The training course is offered by Citizen Preparedness Corps and will include information on developing a family emergency plan and stocking up on emergency supplies, according to the town.

Participants will receive free NYS Disaster Preparedness Kits, which contain items necessary in the immediate aftermath of a disaster such as a light stick, first aid kit, emergency blanket and water.

Those who plant to attend the training event must register in advance at www.prepare.ny.gov. Similar events are being held throughout the state.

