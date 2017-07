Peter J. Frazzetta of Calverton, formerly of Hauppauge, Centereach and Shirley died July 22. He was 77.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, July 27, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 28, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at St. Charles R.C. Cemetery in Farmingdale.

A complete obituary will follow.

