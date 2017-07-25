Longtime Riverhead resident Frances Sophie Majeski died July 20 in Riverhead. She was 99.

The daughter of John and Constance (Kasporowic) Bogdan, she was born Feb. 14, 1918, in Aquebogue.

Ms. Majeski worked as a salesperson at Barbanel’s in Riverhead.

Family members said she enjoyed reading, sewing and cooking.

Predeceased by her husband, Charles, in 1981, Ms. Majeski is survived by her son, Chester, of Aquebogue; daughter, Frances Hensley of Georgia and three grandchildren.

The family received visitors July 23 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service took place July 24 at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Cemetery in Riverhead.

Comments

comments