Former Jamesport resident John Robert Kowalski Sr. of Palm Bay, Fla., died peacefully July 22, 2017, after a short illness. He was 77.

The son of John C. and Martha (Lapinski) Kowalski, he was born June 25, 1940.

John graduated from Riverhead High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 to 1963. He was employed by Suffolk County Department of Parks until his retirement.

John was predeceased by his parents and his nephew, Brian Loetscher. He is survived by his devoted son, John Jr. of Palm Bay, the son of Ellen Kramer. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia (James) Perkins of Palm Bay; his nephews, Robert, Mark (Kyoko) and Eric Loetscher and his niece, Kim Loetscher Dezelic; grandniece, Illiana Dezelic and grandnephew, Krystian Loetscher.

Interment with U.S. Air Force honors will take place at Calverton National Cemetery in August. Final arrangements have not been completed. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

The family has requested memorial donations be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 75817, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.

