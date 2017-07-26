Cops: Credit cards stolen from Riverhead golf course used at Target

Credit cards that were reportedly stolen from vehicles parked at Sandy Pond Golf Course in Riverhead were used to make purchases at a Target store last week, according to a Riverhead police press release issued Wednesday.

Surveillance footage shows the suspects were at Target in Medford on July 13 between 10 a.m. and noon and used the stolen credit cards to purchase $1,029.94 worth of merchandise, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police Department at (631) 727-4500 ext. 332.

Image credit: Riverhead Town Police Department

Comments

comments