Riverhead Blotter: Teen charged with assault; Southampton man faces rape charge

Riverhead Town police arrested a Southampton man for rape on Monday.

Kevin Gonzalez, 28, was arrested at police headquarters around 9:15 p.m. and charged with two counts of second-degree rape, a felony, regarding incidents that occurred in May and June of 2016, officials said. Further details were not immediately available.

• A Riverhead teenager was charged with felony assault after someone was found with “multiple stab wounds” behind an apartment complex in Riverhead last Wednesday, officials said.

Troyshawn Burgess, 16, was charged with second-degree assault for the incident that occurred around 4:45 p.m. near 821 East Main St. He was also charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and was held on $10,000 bail, officials said.

• Eddie Brown was arrested for felony third-degree burglary around 11 a.m. Monday and was held for arraignment at the Riverhead Police Department, officials said.

• Andre Coach was arrested for two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all felonies, on East Main Street around 2:10 p.m. Friday, officials said.

• Two men were arrested for stealing in Calverton last Thursday.

Matthew Halliday and Brian Schrang were both charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both felonies, around 7:35 p.m. on Alfred Avenue and were held for morning arraignment, officials said.

• Police arrested a Brooklyn man for criminal contempt in Riverhead last Wednesday.

Anthony Calloway, 40, was involved in a domestic incident on Doctors Path around 1:50 p.m. and charged with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and a violation, officials said.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for drug possession in Riverhead Sunday.

Ian Costanza, 35, was seen drinking alcohol on the waterfront near McDermott Avenue around 5:45 p.m. when police learned he had an amount of marijuana and suboxone on his person, officials said. He was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two violations and was processed and released on $200 bail, officials said.

• Police arrested Keith McClees for drug possession in Riverhead last Friday.

Mr. McClees was seen parked near the back of 58 West Main St. around 7:40 p.m. and approached by police, who reportedly saw a “white rock-like substance” on the center console. The officer asked Mr. McClees if the substance was crack, to which he said “yeah, it’s cocaine,” officials said. During a search of the car police found crack cocaine in the driver’s-side sun visor. A small micro-zip bag with an unknown white powder and another with a brown rock-like substance was also found in the center console, officials said. He was reportedly taken to headquarters and released on $300 bail.

Mr. McClees was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for strangulation in Jamesport last Thursday.

Michael McKeown, 43, reportedly choked a woman at Cliff’s Elbow Room around 5:20 p.m., officials said.

Mr. McKeown was charged with misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing.

• Police arrested 35-year-old Adrienne Hertzler of Riverhead for misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt on Route 58 around 10:15 p.m. last Tuesday, officials said.

• An East Elmhurst man was arrested for stealing in Riverhead Saturday.

Juan Pena, 43, was seen concealing 10 items, including jean jackets, from Abercrombie & Fitch in the Tanger Outlet Center by hiding them in Spanx and wrapping them around his ankles, officials said. After leaving the store around 5 p.m. he got into a physical confrontation with store security in the parking lot, officials said. The items totaled $600, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny and possessing burglary tools.

• Two 19-year-old women were arrested for stealing from the UGG Australia store in the Tanger Outlet Center Saturday.

Talese Wallace of Huntington and Erica Simmons of Brooklyn reportedly took two pairs of UGG boots worth $480 from the store and were later found in Aerie, where they were searched, arrested and later released on $200 bail, officials said.

They were each charged with misdemeanor petit larceny.

Ms. Simmons was also found to be wearing stolen sneakers from the Nike Outlet store and charged with misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for driving with a suspended license in Riverhead Friday.

Tyler Dunleavy, 23, was traveling westbound on Old Country Road around 9:40 p.m. when police learned he had a suspended license as of November 2016 for failing to answer a summons, officials said. He was also found to have an active Southampton bench warrant. He was taken to Riverhead police headquarters, where he was processed and released on a desk appearance ticket, officials said.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and a traffic violation.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments