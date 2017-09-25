Cops: Victim robbed after offering suspect ride

Riverhead Town police are investigating a robbery after a man was beaten and had money stolen in a secluded area of Rabbit Run in Riverhead Sunday night, according to a police press release.

Police received a call at about 8 p.m. of a suspicious person in the area from a resident of Rabbit Run. Police found the man who said he had just been robbed, according to police. The victim said he had been at a gas station in Riverhead and was approached by someone who asked for a ride home.

The victim agreed to give a ride and the suspect directed him to the secluded area of Rabbit Run where the robbery took place, police said.

The suspect fled on foot with money. Police responded with a K-9 unit and recovered evidence in the area, but were unable to locate the suspect. Police said the suspect was a Hispanic man in his early 20s, about 5 foot 6 with a thin build. Anyone with information can contact police at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential.

Photo credit: Google Maps

Comments

comments