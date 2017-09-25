Cops: High School student arrested for threatening social media post

A Riverhead High School student was arrested after posting a threatening social media post Sunday, according to a police press release.

Police were notified shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday from a high school student that a fellow student had created a social media post that could be “construed as a threat against fellow students at the school,” police said. A post circulating on Facebook showed a screenshot from a Snapchat post that appeared to have a gun in it with text: “Excited for school tm….”

Police did not release the identify of the teen arrested due to the boy’s age. He was charged with one count of making a terroristic threat and was later released to the custody of a parent with a future court date, police said.

Riverhead school officials were notified of the incident, police said.

Police said they would not be releasing further information due to the age of the people involved.

Photo caption: A screenshot of the alleged Snapchat post that led to the arrest.

