Spreading a message of hope at 19th annual Tanger 5K Walk

The North Fork Breast Health Coalition hosted its 19th annual Tanger 5K Walk Sunday morning. Under beautiful, clear skies, participants walked two laps around both Tanger 1 and Tanger 2.

Breast cancer survivors from across the North Fork and beyond, many dressed in pink, participated as volunteers sold raffle tickets for prizes donated from local businesses.

Riverhead Town Councilman Jim Wooten led the invocation, encouraging people to stay positive. The Southold/Mattituck NJROTC presented the colors in their 19th appearance at the walk.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Read more here.

See photos below:

