Sidewalk planned for School Street in Riverhead

Riverhead Town plans to construct a sidewalk on School Street between Riverhead school district’s high school and middle school.

The town and school district secured $475,000 in federal funding in 2008. The funding was part of a $4.3 million grant Long Island received from the Safe Routes to School program, which aims to improve infrastructure that encourages students to walk or bike to school.

Town community development administrator Dawn Thomas said students currently walk in the street from the high school to the middle school to get to athletic fields.

She described the nearly decade-old proposal as a “re-do” since it stalled over the years. In addition, the county also had to complete some work on streets surrounding the schools first, she added.

While a plan has been worked out by the town, it still needs approvals from the state Department of Transportation and school board, Ms. Thomas said.

The project includes constructing sidewalk from Harrison Avenue and around the curve on School Street, ending just past the former bus garage. It also includes new striping and signage at the crosswalks.

Councilwoman Jodi Giglio said she plans to meet with school and safety officials to discuss the proposal.

Supervisor Sean Walter described the project as “fantastic.”

“We’ve been waiting 9 years for this,” he said.

Photo: School Street in Riverhead on Monday. (Credit: Kelly Zegers)

