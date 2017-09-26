Konrad Doroski

Konrad “Skelly” Doroski, lifelong Aquebogue resident, died peacefully surrounded by his family at the age of 87.

Skelly was born Jan. 29, 1930, to Frank and Justyna (Ruskowski) Doroski. He grew up on the family farm with his 10 brothers and sisters. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Japan for 3 ½ years, attaining the rank of staff sergeant.

He returned home and married Gloria “Bunny” Breitenbach and raised three children.

Skelly worked for Rheingold Breweries for 22 years, garnering numerous sales awards and rising to the position of district manager, after which he purchased and ran Skelly’s Farmstand for many years.

He enjoyed his family, his garden and especially ballroom and polka dancing, attending many polka weekends over the years.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bunny; his son Ken (Dawn) of Wayne, Pa.; his son Dave (Nona) of Wyncote, Pa.; his daughter, Shelly (Tom Huysman) of Aquebogue and grandchildren, Derek (Laura), Danica, Nolan (Trishna), April, Michael and Claire Doroski, Alexis Ybañez (Mike), Justine and Mark Huysman and four great-grandchildren, as well as his siblings, Bertha Wilcenski, Irene Zlatniski and Beanie Sujecki.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Sept. 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to the Palliative Care Unit at Peconic Bay Medical Center.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments