Richard Glenn Scheschowitz of Riverhead, 55, died Sept. 17, 2017, at home surrounded by family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marianne (DeSantis) Scheschowitz; daughter, Lisa Falconetti and her husband, Paul; son, Matthew Denham; grandchildren, Logan, Payton, Justin and Stone; mother, Trudy Scheschowitz; mother-in-law, Lee DeSantis; brother, David Scheschowitz; brother-in-law Russell DeSantis and his wife, Violet; brother-in-law Brian DeSantis and his wife, Donna; sister-in-law Michelle Gonzales and her husband, Jimmy; sister-in-law Danielle Campbell and her husband, Ernie; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. He was predeceased by his father, Tony Scheschowitz, and father-in-law, Michael DeSantis.

Born in Queens, he moved to Ridge as a teenager, graduating from Longwood High School. Richard was a lifelong resident of Long Island, although he maintained a home in Delaware and planned to retire there.

Richard was a registered nurse. A man of many interests, Richard enjoyed spending time outdoors, where he worked in his garden and handcrafted various woodworking projects. His home is filled with pieces he designed or breathed new life into. One of his drawings was featured on the official T-shirt of Duck Pond Day in Wading River two years in a row. Richard was an animal lover. He enjoyed an eclectic collection of music.

Richard will be forever missed and forever loved.

The family received visitors Sept. 20 at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River. A funeral service was held Sept. 21 at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Wading River.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or East End Hospice.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments