Former Riverhead resident Arline Smith Urevich, 81, passed away after a brief illness on Sept. 18, 2017, at White Oak of Waxhaw in North Carolina.

She was born Oct. 16, 1935, to Evelyn and Marshall R. Smith in Manhattan. She was also predeceased by her beloved son, John Marshall Urevich and her brother, Marshall J. Smith.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, John Urevich; daughter, Laura Minsk and her husband, David of Waxhaw, N.C. along with her grandchildren, Daniel, Justin and Trisha, and daughter-in-law, Catherine Urevich.; sisters, Lorraine Smith of Toms River, N.J., Gladys MacKay of Monroe, N.Y. and Evelyn Cahill of Matthews, N.C.

Arline was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to garden and cook for her family. Before her retirement, she was a USDA poultry grader at the largest duck plant on Long Island and an accounts payable clerk at Amp/Akso, a circuit board manufacturing plant.

Arline enjoyed attending Opera Carolina with her family. She was an active member of Mecklenburg Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution.

A Celebration of Life service will be held for close friends and family members in October.

Online condolences can be shared through burgessfunerals.com.

This is a paid notice.

