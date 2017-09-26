Former Riverhead resident Thomas William Carter III of Heathsville, Va., died Sept. 20. He was 73.

The son of Elizabeth “Betty” and Thomas Carter Jr., he was born Dec. 5, 1943, and graduated from Riverhead High School in 1961.

Mr. Carter served his country in the military until his retirement in 1985. During his service he completed two combat tours in Vietnam, with multiple awards for gallantry, flying over 400 combat missions. He completed U.S. Navy Test Pilot School and two tours as a test pilot, served on the staff of the Board of Inspection and Survey, and culminated his career with his assignment in the office of the Director, Operational Test and Evaluation. He was awarded the Secretary of Defense Exceptional Civilian Service Award in 1996. Mr. Carter retired in 2014 after 25 years with DOT&E. Family members said he was also a “master carpenter.”

Mr. Carter is survived by his wife, Jane Connor Carter; children, Kimberly Summy, Scott Carter, Elizabeth Randall and Sarah Jarboe; five grandsons; sisters Ann Henderson and Molly Carter; and many extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Jane Hayes Carter.

A service was held Sept. 26 at Quantico Marine Memorial Chapel. Burial with full military honors followed at Quantico National Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, marineheritage.org/makedonation.html.

