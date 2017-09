Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman suspected in multiple thefts at Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store in Tanger Outlets in Riverhead.

On several occasions the woman entered the store and removed assorted merchandise totaling $2,979 without paying, police said. The thefts occurred between Aug. 18 and Sept. 22 during the afternoon hours.

Anyone with information can contact police at 631-727-4500, ext. 332. All calls will be kept confidential.

