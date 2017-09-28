Superintendent proposes ‘Rebranding Riverhead’ campaign

Riverhead school district superintendent Aurelia Henriquez gave an update of district goals Tuesday, leading off with what she called “Rebranding Riverhead.”

That means “getting the word out that we are a global learning community where students develop 21st-century skills and leadership, integrity, activity and community service,” she said.

The district has a new Facebook site and has launched a #thisisriverhead campaign on Twitter, she said.

“We aim to put out positive information … for everyone to see that our diversity is our strength here in Riverhead.”

The second goal, she said, is to increase graduation rates and student performance on college academic exams, and to concentrate on students who “fall through the cracks” in order to make sure that all students are college- and career-ready.

The third goal is to increase student participation in vocational programs, and in curricular and extracurricular programs, she said.

Other long-term goals include expanding and maintaining buildings and facilities, examining academic outcomes and offering appropriate inventions to help students, and reviewing master development plans and enrollment projects in order to improve programs and facilities, she said.

[email protected]

File photo: Riverhead school district superintendent Aurelia Henriquez. (Credit: Krysten Massa)

Comments

comments