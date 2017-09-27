Ariana Mae Chute of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly of Southold, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, at the tender age of 10 after a lifelong struggle with muscular dystrophy.

Anyone that knew her knows that she was a firecracker not to be messed with. She was a sweet girl and will be greatly missed by all whose lives she came into contact with. We are comforted knowing that she has joined her Nana, Tata and Grandpa Connie and is running around in Heaven no longer in any discomfort or pain.

She is survived by her loving mother, Shannon, and the best care giver Ari could have, her stepfather, Eddie; her Gia, Michelle Eckhardt; her aunts and uncles, Michael and Lynn Eckhardt and Melissa and Tim McGowan, and by her cousins, Kaela, Collin, Nicholas and Justin.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Sept. 29 from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father Kenneth Hand.

