Harold Niegocki, age 65, passed away Sept. 26, 2017, at his residence in Riverhead

He was born Oct. 1, 1951, in Port Jefferson to Michael Anthony Niegocki and Beatrice Gunderso.

Harold worked as a postal carrier for the U.S. Post Office in Sag Harbor. He enjoyed restoring cars, running marathons, gardening, the outdoors, kayaking, hiking and the New York Yankees.

He is survived by his significant other, Christine Perry; sisters, Lana Niegocki, Irene Terry, Frances Colleran and Donna Niegocki; brother, Thomas Niegocki; nieces and nephews, Lynn Kempf, Peter Hicks, Patrick Colleran, Amy Munoz, Dawn Latham, Melanie Hughes, Michael Niegocki, Richard Terry and Katie Vaccaro. He is also survived by many great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Sept. 29, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a funeral service will be held at 8 p.m.

Condolences may be left at tuthillfh.com.

This is a paid notice.

