Bertha Harris of Aquebogue died Sept. 27 at her home. She was 102.

The daughter of Wokciech and Pauline Troyan, she was born Aug. 28, 1915, in Greenport.

Ms. Harris was a homemaker and a member of St. Isidore R.C. Church Altar Rosary Society in Riverhead and a member of prayer groups.

Predeceased by her daughter, Patricia, 2015, she is survived by her grandson, Richard Edwards of North Carolina and many extended family and friends.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Oct. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Donations may be made St. Isidore R.C. Church.

