Suffolk: A dead woman was found on beach in Hampton Bays

Suffolk County Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a woman found dead Friday afternoon on the shoreline of Hubbard County Park in Hampton Bays.

A Suffolk police press released said a fisherman walking along the beach discovered the body at approximately 3:55 p.m. Southampton Town police responded, and they contacted the Suffolk County Homicide Squad.

The unidentified woman was described as white, 25 to 35 years in age, with short brown hair and a “small, green flower tattoo on the top of her right foot.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad, 631-852-6392.

