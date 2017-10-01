Southampton Blotter: Man caught driving wrong way around traffic circle

Southampton Town police arrested a Farmingville man on a drunken driving charge early Sunday after he was spotted driving the wrong way around the Flanders Road traffic circle, according to police.

Mario Tarquino, 57, entered the traffic circle, collided with several traffic cones, then backed up and proceeded to drive around the circle in the wrong direction, nearly causing an accident before he was pulled over, police said.

Mr. Tarquino was found to be intoxicated, police said.

He was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, as well as several traffic violations, police said.

• A Flanders man was arrested on a drunken driving charge Sunday after he was observed crossing over the shoulder line and double yellow lines on Flanders Road, according to police.

Banner Cubulepixtun, 32, was found to be intoxicated after he was pulled over, police said. He was driving without a license and was charged with DWI and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

• A Riverhead woman was arrested on a drunken driving charge early Saturday in Riverside after she was stopped for multiple traffic violations, according to police.

After Heather Rooney, 42, was stopped on Flanders Road near Ludlam Avenue, police found she was intoxicated, officials said.

Ms. Rooney was charged with misdemeanor DWI in addition to three traffic violations, police said.

• Police arrested a Nesconset man Sunday on a drug charge in Flanders.

Michael Ciulla, 46, was stopped on Flanders Road for a traffic violation and police found he was carrying a small, clear bag of powder cocaine, according to police.

He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a violation.

• Kenneth Gordon, 41, of Riverhead was charged with DWI Saturday night after he was stopped on Riverside Ave for driving without headlights after dark, according to police.

• Fernando Jimenez, 29, of Flanders was charged with DWI and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle early Monday on Groves Drive in Flanders after he was spotted failing to maintain his lane of travel, police said. A can of beer was open in the vehicle’s cup holder, police said.

• A woman who was held at the Suffolk County Jail in Riverside last Monday found upon her release two days later that several of her belongings had been stolen from her car, which was parked in the Suffolk County criminal court lot, according to police.

The stolen items included a laptop, handbags and prescription drugs, according to an incident report.

• A Flanders woman reported last Monday that someone damaged her vehicle, according to police. The woman told authorities that rocks were thrown at her vehicle, denting the passenger side door and breaking a window, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

