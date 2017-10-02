Cops: SLA operation targets underage drinking near college campuses

Southampton Town police in conjunction with the New York State Liquor Authority conducted an SLA operation Saturday as part of an initiative to combat underage drinking near college campuses.

Underage agents were used to attempt to purchase alcohol from licensed premises near Suffolk Community College’s Riverhead campus, as well as Stony Brook University and Southampton Campus.

In total, 18 establishments were checked and 16 were found to be in compliance by refusing to sell alcohol to the underage agents without proper identification. Two arrests were made.

Kevin Yanes, 18, of Calverton was arrested at Marta’s Deli in Riverside. Kyle McCarthy, 27, of Flanders was arrested at Hampton Deli in Flanders.

They were both charged with first degree unlawfully dealing with a child, and prohibited sales to a minor, which are both misdemeanors.

“This is a significant increase in compliance compared to an earlier operation conducted by Southampton Town police this summer, when a similar operation found seven premises not in compliance,” a police press release said.

