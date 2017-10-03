Baiting Hollow resident to serve on water quality council

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has appointed Stan Carey of Baiting Hollow to serve on the state’s new Drinking Water Quality Council, the governor’s office announced last Thursday.

Mr. Carey, current chairman of the Long Island Water Conference and superintendent of the Massapequa Water District, will be one of 12 council members tasked with advising the governor on all issues involving water quality, according to a press release. The group will focus on recommending safe levels of currently unregulated contaminants in drinking water.

“I’m honored to have been appointed to the Drinking Water Quality Council by Governor Cuomo and serve alongside this distinguished group of experts,” Mr. Carey said in a press release. “I look forward to using my years of expertise in the water industry to contribute to the council in a significant way and put forward recommendations that will improve water quality throughout the state.”

The council will first work to develop standards for assessing maximum contaminant levels for the toxins 1,4-Dioxane, Perfluorooctanoic and Perfluorooctanesulfonic.

Mr. Carey has more than 30 years of experience working with public water supply systems. He served for 12 years as senior water treatment operator for the Riverhead Water District before moving on to the Suffolk County Water Authority, where he was deputy director of distribution.

In addition, Mr. Carey, a local volunteer firefighter, is actively involved in the New York section of the American Water Works Association and serves as chairman of the Long Island Commission for Aquifer Protection.

