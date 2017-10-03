Charlotte Marie Lademann of Southold died on Sept. 30, 2017, at Medford Multicare Ce­­nter after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was 83 years old. Born to George and Charlotte Smith of Southold on Sept. 19, 1934, she attended Southold High School.

Ms. Lademann enjoyed golfing, gardening, and had a great love for all animals. She also enjoyed dining at many of the North Fork’s restaurants and attending classical music concerts.

Predeceased by her husband Edward Lademann in 2002 and her son Mark in 1989, she is survived by her son Kevin; her daughter, Lori Shelly, and three grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, Oct. 4, at 1:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Southold, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley.

Memorial demotions made to North Fork Animal Welfare League would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.

