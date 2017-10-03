Cornelius O’Neill

Cornelius “Neil” O’Neill, passed away on Sept. 27, 2017.

Neil was a landmark figure in the Town of Jamesport, where he owned and operated O’Neill’s Lawn Mower Service and Propane Filling Station.

The “Gentle Giant,” known for his boisterous personality, loved discussing local and world politics with the many customers who visited his shop.

For many years he enjoyed vacationing in Spain and visiting his fellow Gallegos. More recently, he enjoyed summering on the North Fork and wintering in the warm Florida sun.

O’Neill, an avid food aficionado and chef, enjoyed entertaining his many friends and family with impromptu BBQs and was especially known for his lavish Thanksgiving dinners.

A Veteran, Neil served in the U.S. Navy and operated mine scanners in the Bay of Tonka in China.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; his sister, Loretta Rinalli; children from a former marriage Sean, Eugene and Jean Biding; grandchildren Saveria, Owen, Liam, Elliot and stepchildren, Renee and Robert.

Neil leaves behind a very big void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Upon his departure we say:

Nothing is past, nothing is lost

One brief moment and all will be as it was before

How we shall laugh at the trouble of parting when we meet again.

Till then Neil…

The family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association in his name.

This is a paid notice.

