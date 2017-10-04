Apple Honda presents Cars & Conversation: Episode 1

In part one of a new promotional campaign for Apple Honda, we get to know salesperson Bonnie Campbell, a Riverhead native and long-time employee of the business.

Bonnie, one of three Campbell siblings working at Apple Honda, joined us on a test drive of a 2017 Honda CR-V EX-L to the Southold Town Animal Shelter.

The dealership and the North Fork Animal Welfare League are partners on Second Chance Saturdays, when shelter animals visit the dealership for events highlighting both pet adoptions and pre-owned vehicles.

Cars & Conversation is brought to you by Apple Honda in Riverhead and created by Times Review Partners, a division of Times Review Media Group creating content for our advertising partners.

