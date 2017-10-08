Southampton Blotter: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Two Flanders men were arrested on a drug charge last Wednesday after they were stopped for a traffic violation on County Road 105, according to Southampton Town police.

Upon investigation, Matthew Manzella, 28, and Nicholas Fisher, 31, were found to have a piece of crack cocaine in the vehicle’s passenger side door compartment, police said. Neither claimed ownership, police said.

Both were charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said. Mr. Fisher was also charged with two traffic violations and Mr. Manzella was charged with two violations.

Police had an active bench warrant for Mr. Manzella, who was additionally charged with petit larceny and unauthorized use of a vehicle without owner consent, according to authorities. Mr. Manzella reportedly took his father’s car and sold a stolen chainsaw without permission earlier in September, police said.

• A Riverhead man fled police on foot in Northampton last Thursday morning after he was pulled over on Lake Avenue for several traffic violations, police said.

Daniel Cirello, 29, was found to be driving with a suspended license and fled while being handcuffed, police said. State police conducted a search for Mr. Cirello with their K-9 unit but could not locate him, authorities said. Mr. Cirello later turned himself in, police said.

He was charged with second-degree unlicensed operation and resisting arrest, police said.

• Kyle Stoeckert, 34, of Riverhead was charged with false impersonation last Friday after he used his brother’s name several times to prevent being arrested for three outstanding warrants issued by the Suffolk County Police Department and state police, according to police.

• Enrique Gomez, 66, of Riverhead was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle last Monday on Flanders Road in Flanders, police said.

Mr. Gomez told police he did not have a license during an accident investigation, police said. He was also charged with a violation, police said.

• A Connecticut man reported last Friday that, while driving away from the 7-Eleven on Flanders Road in Riverside, a car with two unknown men pulled up alongside him and threw a glass bottle at his vehicle, cracking his windshield, according to police. The men sped away, the caller reported. No arrests were made, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments