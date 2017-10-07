Riverhead Blotter: Man arrested on DWI, drug possession charges

A Riverhead man caught driving drunk Sunday was also arrested on a drug possession charge, according to a Riverhead Town police report.

Justin Davender, 22, was driving a car owned by Hometown Taxi Inc. when he was stopped on the Long Island Expressway in Riverhead around 2:45 a.m., police said.

He was charged with DWI and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, as well as a violation.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for DWI in Riverhead Saturday.

Santiago Punay, 49, was stopped on West Main Street around 10:40 p.m. for making an improper left turn and disobeying a steady red traffic signal. Police then learned that Mr. Punay, who presented photo identification from Guatemala, was intoxicated, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor DWI.

• Bradley Barry was arrested for DWI on West Main Street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday after being involved in a motor vehicle accident, officials said.

• A Riverhead woman was arrested for petit larceny at Tommy Hilfiger in the Tanger Outlets Saturday.

The store manager said she saw two women remove multiple items from the store around 4 p.m., officials said. When police arrived, they reportedly found a woman fitting the manager’s description walking away from the store and throwing a tan and blue striped bag containing multiple stolen items from the store under a red, uninvolved car, officials said.

The woman, 34-year-old Melissa Lawrence, was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny and released on $500 bail.

Police did not find the second person but more stolen items were found in another car, officials said.

• James Toney was charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault after attacking a man on Hamilton Avenue, sending him to a hospital with facial lacerations and fractures around 7:50 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

• Police arrested a man for driving with a suspended license in Riverhead Saturday.

After German Henao was stopped on West Main Street around 1 a.m. for driving without headlights, police learned he had a suspended license and an outstanding bench warrant from the New York Police Department.

Mr. Henao was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and was released on $250 bail.

• A Bay Shore man was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Riverhead last Tuesday.

Allen Gray, 39, was stopped for switching lanes without signaling on Route 58 around 3:05 a.m. and police learned he had a suspended license, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a violation.

• Police arrested a Ridge man for driving with a suspended license in Riverhead last Tuesday.

Joseph Warren, 21, was stopped on Route 58 around 6:23 p.m. and was arrested for misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and five violations, officials said. He was released on $500 bail and his quad was impounded, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

