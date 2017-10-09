42 annual Riverhead Country Fair along the Peconic Riverfront: photos

What began as a celebration of Riverhead Town’s agricultural heritage has became an annual festival of carnival rides, pumpkin decorating and fun along the Peconic Riverfront.

Sunday marked the 42nd annual Riverhead Country Fair, where ribbons were handed out to competitors for largest pumpkin, most unique vegetable and cake decorating.

Riverhead Town Councilwoman Jodi Giglio declared Oct. 8 to be “Riverhead Country Fair Day.” Riverhead Townscape members Tom Farruggia and Patty Young were honored for their contributions to the fair.

See more photos below:

Photos by Elizabeth Wagner

