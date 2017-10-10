SWR student organizes free heart screenings Saturday

Free heart screenings will be available Saturday, Oct. 14, at Albert G. Prodell Middle School in Shoreham.

Shoreham-Wading River senior Jordan McClintock organized the event, which is the first of its kind on the East End. More than 100 doctors, nurses and medical staff will volunteer to conduct free heart screenings and all students from local school districts are invited to attend.

Automated External Defibrillators (AED) and Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) education will also be available.

The plan is part of Jordan’s Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest available honor in the group and similar in scope to Eagle Projects by Boy Scouts. The event was made possible by a $400,000 grant from Heart Screen New York in conjunction with the Louis J. Acompora Memorial Foundation and the Dominic A. Murray Memorial 21 Foundation. It was also made possible by the Shoreham-Wading River Wildcat Athletic Club and the Thomas Cutinella Memorial Foundation.

Free heart screenings are scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Click here to register.

File photo: Jordan McClintock in 2016. (Credit: Paul Squire)

[email protected]

Comments

comments