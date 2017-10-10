Town Board proposes 15-minute parking areas downtown

The Riverhead Town Board is proposing the creation of two 15-minute parking areas in downtown Riverhead in front of stores where customers are usually in and out quickly.

Councilman Tim Hubbard said this idea has been discussed with the Riverhead Business Improvement District Management Association and the town’s Parking District advisory committee.

The areas being considered are in front of the building that houses Ralph’s Italian Ices and Blue Duck Bakery and in front of the building where Goldberg’s Famous Bagels and Riverhead Flower Shop are located.

The plan is to have two parking spaces at each location where 15-minute parking is in effect Monday through Saturday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Mr. Hubbard said.

“I love it,” Supervisor Sean Walter said.

The board must schedule a public hearing before it can enact the change.

Mr. Hubbard said the town could consider metered parking down the road, but noted that “the technology changes all the time” for modern meters.

The town had metered parking in the past but eliminated it in 1997.

Currently, there are no time limits for parking on East or West Main Street in downtown Riverhead, but there are limits in the parking lots north and south of Main Street.

Photo credit: Tim Gannon

[email protected]

Comments

comments