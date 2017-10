Former Riverhead resident Tracey Fredricks died suddenly Sept. 3 at her home in Hoffmeister, N.Y. She was 51.

She was born March 29, 1966, to Donald and Beatrice Teuber of Riverhead.

Ms. Fredricks is survived by her husband, Warren; sons, Zachary and Joshua and sisters, Florence Hunter of Plymouth, N.H., Donna Teuber and Linda of Gatz of Riverhead.

A memorial service was held Sept. 11 at Riverhead United Methodist Church.

Comments

comments