Photos: NFCT starts 60th season with ‘Young Frankenstein’

“Young Frankenstein” kicks off a full season of musicals at North Fork Community Theatre in Mattituck, which is celebrating its 60th season.

Performances are set for Thursdays to Sundays, Oct. 12 to 29. Show times are 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. An opening night reception is set for Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

The musical is based on the 1974 Mel Brooks movie, with music and lyrics by Mr. Brooks. The NFCT production will be presented in all black and white, “using professional designers who have created sets, costumes and makeup, to simulate a black-and-white movie,” said director Bob Kaplan in a press release.

The cast features Mike Hipp, Matthew Orr, Jenna Wolf, James Carey, Laura Pearsall, Nancy DiGirolamo, Alan Stewart, Lon Shomer, Peter Peterson, Bob Kaplan, James Pearsall, Jan McGoey, Linda Aydinian, Alicia James, Marissa Russo, John Lovett, James Pritchard and Glenn Abramowitz.

The show is produced by Babette Cornine, with musical direction by Leslie McBride, choreography by Jan McGoey, costumes by Deanna Andes, makeup by Sonomi Obinata and set decoration by Michele Messinger.

Tickets are $25, with student rush admission ($20) offered 10 minutes before curtain, if available.

For tickets, call 631-298-6328 or visit nfct.com.

Comments

comments