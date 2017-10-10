Jerome E. Hogan of Riverhead died Oct. 7 at his home. He was 80.

The son of Jerome and Bessie (Jarzombek) Hogan, he was born April 11, 1937, in Riverhead.

Mr. Hogan worked as a farmer in Calverton.

He was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn, in 2006, and is survived by his children, John (Ginna) of Calverton and Sharon (Thomas) Langhorne of Flanders; brother, Harold Hogan and grandchildren, Daniel, Kayla and Kristina.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

This is a paid notice.

