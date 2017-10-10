Lifelong Riverhead resident Helen Kozakiewicz died Oct. 6 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. She was 94.

The daughter of Stanley and Amelia Kozakiewicz, she was born June 24, 1923, in Riverhead and was a farmworker.

Family members said she was a congregant of St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, where she loved to sing. She was also very social and loved people, bingo, family gatherings and holidays, they said.

Ms. Kozakiewicz was predeceased by her siblings, Antone and Frank Kozakiewicz, Estelle Grigonis, Bertha Stepnoski and Cecile Kozakiewicz, and is survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family received visitors Oct. 9 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service took place Oct. 10 at St. Isidore R.C. Church. Interment followed at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church Cemetery in Riverhead.

