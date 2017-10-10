Former Manorville resident Shirley A. Jones Reeve, age 66, of Cranberry Township, Pa., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars, Pa.

Born in Brunswick, Ga., on Aug. 7, 1951, she was the daughter of William and Jean Zigon Jones.

Shirley had been a floral arranger for King Kullen and was a member of Old Steeple Community Church in Aquebogue.

Surviving are her husband, Frederick Y. Reeve Jr., whom she married Sept. 5, 1982; two daughters, Danielle Kirkeby (Pelle) of Austin, Texas, and Kimberli Reeve of Cranberry Township; a son, Frederick Reeve III of Lakewood, Colo.; and a sister, Kathy Golio (Domenick) of Islandia.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Oct. 12, at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home in Mars, Pa., from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 15, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home, the Rev. Dr. Anton DeWet of Old Steeple Community Church officiating. Interment will follow at Aquebogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Condolences may be left at tuthillfh.com.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments