Former Southold resident Audrey Elizabeth Cielatka of Riverhead passed away at her residence Oct. 6 in Riverhead at the age of 83.

She was born in Greenport July 24, 1934, to Edward Guild Dean and Eunice Tyler.

Audrey worked for Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport as a nurse’s aide. She met her beloved Edward Cielatka in Greenport and they were married for nearly 64 years.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Edward and loving daughters, Cheryl Clayton and Debra Soto. She was the cherished grandmother of Jessica Ladelfa and Felicia Soto and great-grandmother of Isabella Ladelfa and dear sister of Ruth Russner. She was predeceased by her dear brothers, Edward Dean, Jr. and Douglas Dean.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. Cremation will be private.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association National Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

This is a paid notice.

